MUNCIE — Dust off your fishnets and pleather; it is time to do the Time Warp again.
Cornerstone Center for the Arts and Big Shots Pub are having the sixth annual showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. in the E.B. Ball Auditorium at Cornerstone in downtown Muncie.
The show will kick off with a VIP pre-event with doors opening at 6 p.m. and entertainment from The Fabulous Funcie Femmes starting at 6:30 p.m.
For $20, VIP ticket holders will enjoy early admission, first access to seats and the bar, a guaranteed prop bag, private entertainment, a meet-and-greet with The Old Queen’s Men shadow cast, and a ticket to Scarevania Haunted Attraction for a special VIP opening on Saturday, Oct. 5. A limited number of VIP tickets will be sold in advance only.
General admission doors will open at 7:30 p.m. with the main event beginning at 8 p.m. General admission tickets will be sold in advance for $10 per person and $15 on the night of the event.
Tickets are available online at cornerstonearts.org, at Cornerstone’s second floor desk, or by calling 765-281-9503.
