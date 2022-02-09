ANDERSON — In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, the Anderson Symphony Orchestra will present selections by four composers who explored the theme of love during music’s Romantic Era.
The concert — the fourth in the ASO’s current series — is set for Feb. 12 at the Paramount Theatre and will feature internationally known harpist Heaven Fan.
The program is a blend of familiar and lesser known pieces, some light and delicate and some fiery and passionate, conductor Rick Sowers said. A highlight will be the guest artist performing “Concerto for Harp and Orchestra,” known for its romantic beauty. The concert will close with the sentimental “Love’s Greeting,” written by British composer Edward Elgar as an engagement gift for his bride-to-be.
Tickets for the valentine program are available by calling the ASO’s office at 765-644-2111 or visiting www.andersonsymphony.org. The symphony’s 54th season wraps up April 9 with a tribute to music inspired by dance. Guest artists will include members of local and Indianapolis dance companies.
