COLUMBIA, Tenn. — March 8, 2021, marked the fifth anniversary of the day that country singer Rory Feek laid his wife, Joey Martin Feek, an Alexandria native, to rest.
It’s the reason he chose that day to release “One Angel,” paying homage to Joey in a new song and video.
The song was penned by Sandy Emory Lawrence, a songwriter and friend of Joey and Rory. The video features Sandy’s husband, “Cowboy Jack,” also a close friend of the couple.
Over the past five years, Rory Feek has been open about his journey of love and loss, as well as navigating life as a single father as he raises Indiana, the couple’s 7-year-old daughter. In a post on his blog, the Grammy award-winning musician and New York Times bestselling author discussed “One Angel,” the power of music, and feeling Joey’s presence:
“One Angel” will be featured on “Gentle Man,” Rory’s first solo album and the first he’s recorded without Joey. Set for release via Gaither Music on June 18, a week before Father’s Day, “Gentle Man” will feature appearances by some of Rory’s good friends and fellow musicians, including Vince Gill.
