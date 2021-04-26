NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country singer-songwriter and author Rory Feek has unveiled two tracks recorded with some of his good friends and country legends: “One Angel” featuring Dolly Parton and “Small Talk Cafe” featuring Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White.
Feek’s “One Angel” featuring Dolly Parton is a stirring tribute to his late wife, Joey (Martin) Feek, a native of Alexandria, Ind., penned by family friend and songwriter Sandy Emory Lawrence. Parton was a hero to Joey, who began singing Parton’s songs when she was just 4 years old. In the weeks before Joey’s death, Dolly sent a special video message of love and support.
In “Small Talk Cafe,” Feek takes a look at the “big” headlines before bringing it back to what really matters — neighbors, everyday life, and togetherness in a small town.
On June 18, the week before Father’s Day, Feek will release “Gentle Man,” his first solo album and first full-length album following the loss of his wife to cancer. Set for release by Gaither Music Group, “Gentle Man” features 14 tracks and collaborations with friends including Trisha Yearwood, Alison Krauss, Lee Ann Womack and Vince Gill.
To learn more about Rory Feek, visit www.roryfeek.com.
