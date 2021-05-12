ANDERSON — For the seventh year the Indiana Run for the Fallen will be recognizing those service members who died in armed conflicts since Desert Storm.
The runners will be covering 140 miles starting in Fort Wayne on Friday and coming through Madison County on Saturday.
The route in Madison County will be along Indiana 32 from Delaware County, turning south on Rangeline Road, along 53rd Street to Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery.
Local volunteer Karen Robinson Phillips said the runners will be in the parking lot of the Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service at approximately 3:30 p.m. and at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery around 5:30 p.m.
Phillips said the runners will stop at several mile markers along the route to read the names of local veterans and those from Indiana who died while in military service to honor the Gold Star families.
She said local residents can line the route in support of the runners.
“We will be presenting Gold Star families with a flag,” Phillips said.
The final day of the run is from Pendleton to the Veterans Plaza in Indianapolis.
