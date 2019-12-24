ANDREWS — Salamonie Lake is giving people a chance to see bald eagles in the wild with its two eagle watches on Feb. 8 and 15.
Eagle participants will meet at Salamonie Interpretive Center at 3 p.m. on both days, listen to a brief overview of Indiana’s bald eagles, then caravan to the largest documented bald eagle roost in Indiana.
Participants should dress for the weather, bring binoculars, cameras and spotting scopes. Shared visual aid will also be available onsite.
There will be some walking on a paved road. Those who need accessible parking should request it upon registration. Participants may choose to leave the site at any time.
Participants will be able to warm up with hot food and drink items available for freewill donation at the roost site through the Friends of Upper Wabash Interpretive Services.
For the safety of all citizens, Frances Slocum Road between Indiana 124 and County Road 550 East, Miami County, will be closed for this event.
Information and to register, call 260-468-2127.
