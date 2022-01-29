ANDREWS — Cultivate your child’s love for the outdoors with Salamonie Preschool’s “We Love Nature!” program Feb. 13.
The class will be offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. as well as 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Salamonie Interpretive Center in Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area, Andrews.
Each program is designed to enhance preschoolers’ basic education, including music, crafts, social interaction and time outdoors, always with a nature-related theme.
The program fee is $2 per child. Advance registration is appreciated. Register by calling Upper Wabash Interpretive Services at 260-468-2127.
For information on other UWIS programs, see dnr.IN.gov/uwis or facebook.com/upperwabash.
Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is at 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews, IN 46702.
