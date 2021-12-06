ANDREWS — The monthly Salamonie Senior Luncheon will be at noon Monday, Dec. 6, at Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center. Anyone 50 or older is welcome to attend.
Join Brad Bumgardner, executive director of the Indiana Audubon Society. The program will explore all things birding in Indiana. That will include a look at birding opportunities around the state, the history of birding, important bird areas in Indiana and purchasing and using binoculars, plus an introduction to the common birds of Indiana.
The program begins with a carry-in meal at noon. Guests should bring a side dish to share, a beverage and their own table service. The main dish of chili is provided by Friends of the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services. A $1 donation will be accepted to help defray costs.
Seating is limited. Reservations may be made by calling 260-468-2127.
Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is at 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews, 46702.
