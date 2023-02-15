INDIANA — From Feb. 20 to March 19, McDonald’s in Indiana will donate 25 cents to Ronald McDonald House Charities across the state for each Shamrock Shake or Oreo Shamrock McFlurry sold.
The donated quarters will honor the role Shamrock Shakes played in funding the first Ronald McDonald House.
In the mid-1970s, owner/operators in Philadelphia donated proceeds from the shake’s sales to help create a temporary residence for families of children being treated at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
That was the first Ronald McDonald House.
The four houses in Indiana — Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend — provide care, comfort and support to families while their children get medical care.