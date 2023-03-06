MUNCIE — Fellowship of Christian Athletes of East Central Indiana will have 2006 Indy 500 winner Sam Hornish Jr. as its special guest speaker for the FCA banquet Thursday, April 27.
Hornish grew up in Defiance, Ohio, where he started his racing career at 11, winning the World Karting Association Grand Nationals at 15.
He has 19 IndyCar series wins; three IndyCar Series Championships, five NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and 38 top-five finishes.
He and his wife, Crystal, have two daughters and two sons. He has been leading men in a discipleship program called “Every Man a Warrior,” along with spending time with his family in northwest Ohio.
The banquet will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Horizon Convention Center.
To register as a table host or to attend the banquet, visit https://ecinfca.org/2023-fca-banquet.