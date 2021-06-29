WABASH — Sammy Hagar & The Circle will perform at the Eagles Theatre in Wabash, on Friday, Aug. 13, at 7:30 p.m.
The performance will offer a rare opportunity to see the band perform in one of the smallest venues they have played in decades — just 25 rows with a capacity of 600.
The fully electric, live concert will feature the music of Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 2, at 10 a.m. at HoneywellArts.org.
Led by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Hagar, The Circle also includes: Michael Anthony, renowned Van Halen bassist and fellow Rock Hall of Fame inductee; Jason Bonham, acclaimed journeyman drummer and son of Led Zeppelin’s iconic drummer John Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso who seamlessly shreds through some of rock’s most iconic riffs.
The concert will be the first touring act to perform live at the 115-year-old Eagles Theatre following the venue’s closure due to the pandemic. In February 2020, the venue had reopened after a two-year renovation, only to be forced to close weeks later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.