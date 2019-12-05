ANDERSON — Santa’s Holiday Fair will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Madison County History.
There will be book signing by local authors. The "What's in a Name" Book is now available here for purchase and Steve Jackson will be here to sign copies of those and previously purchased copies of his books. Also, David Humphrey will be signing his book "Wave The Banner Madison Heights High School from 10 a.m. to noon. Books will be available for sale, including school year books (annuals) and books on local history.
Santa will be there from 1 to 3 p.m. for the kids.
The Doll House and the Train exhibits will be open for any of those wishing to visit either or both of them. You can register to win a free Train Set each time you visit the Museum! The Drawing will be held Dec. 20, 2019.
The Holiday Fair will be held in the Bowman Room of the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W 11th St. in downtown Anderson. There is no charge to attend this event.
Information: 765-683-0052.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.