NASHVILLE — Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday for country music artist Sara Evans' Christmas show at the new Brown County Music Center.
Evans' first full-length Christmas recording is a 10-song collection featuring holiday classics including “Silent Night,” “Winter Wonderland,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” plus the seasonal original song and title track, written by Shane Stevens and Toby Lightman.
Tickets will be available at www.browncountymusiccenter.com and at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase in person at the Brown County Convention and Visitors Bureau Visitor’s Center, 211 S. Van Buren St., Nashville, and eventually, at the venue box office.
