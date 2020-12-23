MARKLEVILLE — The costly treatment associated with childhood cancer can lead to long-term financial challenges, including questions of how to afford higher education.
Northwestern Mutual helps children and families affected by this disease achieve their college dreams. As part of these efforts, Markleville resident Abigail Davis has been selected as a 2020 recipient through the company’s Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship program.
Davis was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, halting her life plans and adventures for the year. The fund was set up to help with school tuition and fees and receive a $5,000 renewable scholarship (for a total of $10,000), through this year’s program.
Davis is completing her communication studies at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.
“I’ve always had big dreams and ambitions for my future. Growing up in a small town, I yearned for faraway places that offered excitement,’’ Davis said in a press release. “The life lessons I learned during my cancer journey are greater than any other adventure in my life. I am thankful for the financial aid to complete my college education and conquer my biggest dreams that are yet to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.