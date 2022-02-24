ANDERSON — The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified Indiana high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
There will be about 40 $750 scholarships awarded; they’re funded by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Fund.
To qualify, an applicant must be an Indiana resident, a current member of the association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field and enroll as a full-time student for at least 12 hours in a semester.
Applications are available from high school counselors, the sheriff’s office and online at the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association website: www.indianasheriffs.org.
Applications must be completed and received by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association on or before April 1.
