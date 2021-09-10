INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Political Organization for Women’s Education and Representation Caucus is accepting applications for a 2022 POWER Scholarship.
At least 18 $750 scholarships — two from each congressional district — will be presented to nontraditional female students from across Indiana whose educations have been delayed or interrupted. This scholarship helps women who have the vision to succeed, despite any adversities that life has presented.
The POWER Caucus is especially interested in recognizing women who give back to their communities and whose goals and desires for education align with their passions.
Additional details as well as scholarship applications are available at www.INPowerCaucus.org.
Full applications must be postmarked by Nov. 15. Scholarship award recipients will be announced Dec. 17, and granted before Dec. 31.
