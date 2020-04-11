MUNCIE — When the COVID-19 pandemic closed her elementary school last month in Delaware, Ohio, Marie Weller, Ball State University Class of 1984, wanted to continue working with students dealing social and emotional issues on a daily basis.
So, the veteran school counselor in Delaware City Schools, enlisted her closest allies – several toy puppets – to join her in a series of YouTube videos created in her kitchen.
“When I heard the news, I went to the school to grab my books, materials for lesson plans, and of course, the puppets,” said Weller, who previously lived in Carmel before enrolling at Ball State. “I'm teaching social-emotional learning lessons from my house with an assist from my puppets, who help with demonstrating various situations and are more engaging than me alone."
Weller believes that her students need her assistance as they participate in online learning.
So, armed with an iPhone, her classes were digitally transformed. At first, the videos were sent directly to her students. But with a great deal of feedback from parents and a nudge from her daughter, Weller began posting them on YouTube.
So far the puppets seem to be stealing the show. She’s received several emails from parents giving their approval.
