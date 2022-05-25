Educators interested in taking K-12 students on field trips to an Indiana state park or state-managed lake during the 2022-2023 school year can get financial help through Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF).
Since the grants began in 2013, 153 have been awarded, providing the opportunity for more than 17,000 students to visit state parks at less cost to schools and students.
Indiana has 24 state parks, eight state-managed lakes, two state recreation areas and two off-road state recreation areas eligible for field trip funding.
Trips can engage students in learning about Indiana’s fish, forests, wildlife, natural habitats, conservation and outdoor recreation opportunities.
A video explaining the program is at youtu.be/uC4QjhsBLO8.
Applications are accepted from May 1-June 30 before the school year the grant is sought for. Applications must be postmarked by June 30.
The application site is on.IN.gov/state-park-group-programs. Read more about the effect these grants have had at indiananrf.org/the-inrf-difference/education.
The maximum grant is $250 per application. Applicants will be notified by Sept. 1.
The fund was established in memory of Tom Huck, a longtime DNR employee who was an ardent supporter of outdoor experiences for children.