MUNCIE — Old National Bank joined #GivingTuesdayNow in a global day of giving and unity and responding to meet the needs of communities by committing $1.2 million for COVID-19 relief.
This includes:
• $600,000 in funding focused on meeting the immediate needs in local communities, with an emphasis on low-to-moderate income communities.
• $600,000 in Old National Bank Foundation grant funding that will focus on longer-term restorative and transformational needs within local communities.
Locally in Indianapolis, Old National Bank is donating a total of $15,000 to the following organizations:
Second Harvest of Muncie will receive $12,000 and the Inside Out Food Pantry of Muncie will be given $3,000.
