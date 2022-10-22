ANDERSON — On Thursday, Nov. 10, Second Harvest Food Bank will host a community event called “A Seat at the Table: Continuing the Conversation About How to Serve Madison County.”
This event is an opportunity for the community to discuss how to best serve neighbors who face food and resource insecurity throughout the county.
“Our community and Second Harvest have grown and changed over the past three years. As food and resource insecurity in our community evolves, we want to make sure that we meet everybody’s needs effectively,” said Sunni Matters, director of impact at Second Harvest. “This event is an opportunity to sit down with everybody in our community and have a frank discussion about what is working, what isn’t, and what gaps we can help fill.
“The whole community is invited,” Matters added. “We are extending special invitations to our partners, public servants, and volunteers, but we need everybody to have a seat at the table if we are going to get a holistic view of what is going on here in Madison County.”
The event will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Second Harvest asks that you RSVP if you plan to attend by visiting www.curehunger.org/rsvp.