MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana has adapted its annual Fill-A-Bowl event to be a monthlong fundraising initiative. The event remains focused on supplying food and vital resources to our neighbors in need.
Thanks to generous community donors and sponsors, all gifts in the month of March will be doubled. That means every dollar you donate can provide up to eight meals rather than four.
Second Harvest is asking for community support in raising money to bridge the gap in food security within the eight counties served.
If you’d like to join Second Harvest in providing the resources needed for a community to flourish and the support for a neighbor to move from surviving to thriving, consider donating today at curehunger.org/donate.
For more information about Fill-A-Bowl or Second Harvest, contact Robby Tompkins, director of philanthropy, at 765-287-8698 or rtompkins@curehunger.org.
