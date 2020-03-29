MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana has taken steps to reduce the risk to its volunteers and employees from the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
These steps include temporarily adjusting the availability for visitors and volunteers to its headquarters and warehouse in Muncie, according to Tim Kean, the food bank’s CEO and president.
“If there is a need to speak with us, communication will be handled by phone, text or email,” Kean said. “In an effort to further protect office and warehouse staff, masks are provided. We thank you for your understanding during this critical time.”
In addition to these efforts, food bank officials are working with their agency partners by adding new safety protocols for delivery and driver interaction and pickup orders at its warehouse location.
Second Harvest Foodbank of ECI partners with 96 agencies in eight counties to provide food for families in need. The staff and volunteers at these agencies provide hunger-relief services to schools, food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.
Food distribution to agency partners and Tailgate Distributions will continue as normal. Visit www.CureHunger.org for regular and added tailgate and community distributions and other resource information.
