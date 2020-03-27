ANDERSON — In addition to this week’s scheduled tailgate food distribution in Madison County, an extra food distribution is announced for Henry County.
• On Friday, from noon to 2 p.m., Second Harvest Food Bank will provide food in the parking lot of the old Kmart parking lot at 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
• On Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m., they will be distributing food at First Baptist Church, 709 S. Memorial Drive, New Castle.
No IDs or proof of address is required at either location. Distribution is while supplies last. Families are asked to only go through the line one time so everyone can be served.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, aim to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
For more information: http://curehunger.org/get-help/tailgates/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.