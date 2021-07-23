MUNCIE — Rebekah “Bekah” Clawson will be the next president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank, beginning in October, the group’s board has announced.
Current president and CEO Tim Kean will help Clawson with the transition and retire at the end of the year.
Clawson has been executive director at HOPE in Lancaster, which is in Lancaster, South Carolina, the past seven years. It provides food and assistance that support individuals and families in crisis. Before that, she was a development and fundraising professional, program manager and case manager. She also served in multiple roles in church ministry.
Clawson is married to Michael Clawson and has three grown children and three grandchildren.
To learn more about Second Harvest Food Bank, visit www.curehunger.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.