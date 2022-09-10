INDIANAPOLIS — The Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter is preparing to host its annual Walk to End Lupus Now event to raise awareness and funds in support of the Chapter’s efforts to educate and support Hoosiers who are impacted by this disease.
This will be the first time since 2019 that the event has been held in person. The chapter will also be celebrating those who wish to participate remotely.
The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Military Park, 601 W. New York St., Indianapolis, and will feature DJ Godzillest, the Indy Blue Crew Fan Club firetruck, sponsors, exhibitors, a photographer and other activities. One- and three-mile walking routes will be marked for participants to choose from. Snacks and water will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch.
Registration opens at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, followed by a welcome program at 1:30 p.m. and the Walk kick-off at 2 p.m. Parking will be available in the IUPUI parking lots directly north of the park for $10 (cash). Festivities will wrap up at 4 p.m.
There is no registration fee for this year’s event, but participants wanting an official Walk shirt will need to register and fundraise or donate at least $50. For more information and to register an individual or team, please visit http://chapters.lupus.org/indianawalk2022 or call 317.225.4400.