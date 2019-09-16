ANDERSON — Alternatives will host its ninth annual Bowling to Strike Out Domestic Violence fundraiser on Oct. 5 at Championship Lanes in Anderson.
Registration is at 5 p.m. and bowling begins at 5:30 p.m. This is a family-friendly event. Come and sign up a team. There can be up to six bowlers on a lane. Entry is $10 per child and $20 per adult. This includes shoe rental and three games of bowling.
All funds raised from the event will support Alternatives’ work to end domestic and sexual violence. Alternatives provides emergency shelter, transitional housing, specialized children’s programming, outreach services, training/education opportunities, and prevention programming.
Alternatives strives to provide empowering services for survivors while engaging community members in their work to break the cycle of violence.
The event will also feature a basket raffle with a wide array of themes for all ages and a Big Ticket Raffle with the opportunity to win two $500 VISA gift cards. Tickets for the Big Ticket Raffle can be purchased before the event and the winner does not need to be present.
Contact Ashley at 765-643-0218 or awcarpenter@alternativesdv.org for more information.
