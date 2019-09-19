INDIANAPOLIS — Fort Harrison State Park will host the annual Cowboy Bob and Wrangler Gail Bark Walk on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
The Bark Walk honors the memory of Cowboy Bob Glaze, an Indianapolis area TV personality, who was a dog lover. His wife, Wrangler Gail, will be at the event.
Proceeds will be used to support pet-friendly materials and activities at Fort Harrison State Park and the Fort Harrison State Park Dog Park.
The noncompetitive walk will take place on the paved Harrison Trace path. Participants will be able to choose either a 1-mile or 5K walk.
Registration includes park admission for the afternoon, a T-shirt, (additional T-shirts cost $10 each) and an Indiana State Parks collapsible water bowl, as well as access to programs, booths and activities before and after the walk.
There will also be a prize drawing before the walk — entrants must be present to win. Grand prizes include a Fort Harrison State Park Dog Park Pass and a 2020 State Parks Annual Entrance Pass.
Register online at innsgifts.com by Sept. 26, by clicking on “Park Specific” and “Fort Harrison State Park” to find the registration link. On-site registration will be available on the day of the event. T-shirts and water bowls will be handed out while supplies last.
For more information, contact the park Visitor Center at 317-591-0122 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Fort Harrison State Park (on.IN.gov/fortharrisonsp) is at 6000 N. Post Road.
