EDGEWOOD — Best Buddies, an organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people worldwide with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will present its program to the Anderson Noon Exchange Club on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The guest speaker will be Margo Takehara, coordinator for the Best Buddies program for this area. Best Buddies builds friendships between people with and without developmental disabilities.
The community is invited to attend this presentation as the Best Buddies program is for middle school, high school, and college age young people and adults in the community at large. The Best Buddies program is looking to expand into Anderson Community Schools and one-on-one programs with adults in need.
Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. The meeting and program, which begins at noon, will be at the Edgewood Golf Course and Event Center, 519 Golf Club Road.
First-time visitors to an Exchange Club luncheon receive complimentary lunch. Returning guests and members pay $15 per person.
RSVP: Bonny Clark, 765-617-5912 or email: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
