MIDDLETOWN — The Shenandoah School Corp. will be raising funds to support the newly created Shenandoah School Corporation Hall of Fame, according to Gregory W. Allen, principal and Hall of Fame Committee chairman.
The mission of the SSC Hall of Fame is to recognize and honor those students, teachers, coaches, administrators and supporters who excelled in their respective area/role and who helped bring honor, recognition, distinction and excellence to SSC. This recognition will help maintain the spirit, pride and sense of community as well as serving as a historical account of the outstanding accomplishments of those honored.
Levels of donations are: Founder: $1,000; Champion: $500; Patron: $250; Benefactor: $100.
Proceeds from tax-deductible donations will help fund plaques, certificates and the annual HOF induction banquet. Donations will be recognized in the banquet program.
Nominations are being accepted and applications can be found on the Shenandoah School Corp. website or from the schools' offices.
More information may be obtained by calling 765-354-6640.
