PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 is offering the following classes during September.
Oil Painting, instructor Katy Burke
Paint an autumn picture of chickadees.The background is done in acrylics and the rest in oil.
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 7
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with a break for lunch)
Cost: $55 all supplies included/ $45 if using your own paints and brushes
12”x12” canvas is provided
Adult pottery class, instructor Janae Ledbetter
There will be three classes to create a “Fall Pumpkins & Halloween creation (design of student’s choice) and one class to glaze for a total of four classes.
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 21, 28, glazing date to be announced.
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $100 for class plus $20 for supplies for a total of $120.
Oil paint with Gini Deaton
Paint a mountain scene called “Peaceful Reflections” in Bob Ross style.
Date: Sunday, Sept. 18
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $55/person
Supplies provided–bring paper towels
Watercolor with Judy Crist
Learn to paint a lighthouse scene.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 10
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Cost: $45/person
Supplies provided
Registration for classes may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton, or by phone at 765-778-0986 during business hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Online registrations may be made at https://www.pasgallery119.org/events.