PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 is offering the following classes during September.

Oil Painting, instructor Katy Burke

Paint an autumn picture of chickadees.The background is done in acrylics and the rest in oil.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 7

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with a break for lunch)

Cost: $55 all supplies included/ $45 if using your own paints and brushes

12”x12” canvas is provided

Adult pottery class, instructor Janae Ledbetter

There will be three classes to create a “Fall Pumpkins & Halloween creation (design of student’s choice) and one class to glaze for a total of four classes.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 21, 28, glazing date to be announced.

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: $100 for class plus $20 for supplies for a total of $120.

Oil paint with Gini Deaton

Paint a mountain scene called “Peaceful Reflections” in Bob Ross style.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 18

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $55/person

Supplies provided–bring paper towels

Watercolor with Judy Crist

Learn to paint a lighthouse scene.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Cost: $45/person

Supplies provided

Registration for classes may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton, or by phone at 765-778-0986 during business hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Online registrations may be made at https://www.pasgallery119.org/events.

