PENDLETON — Sgt. Robert Cross recently retired after serving 34 years with the Indiana State Police. The Pendleton Post hosted a reception to celebrate his service to the citizens of Indiana. He was presented with a wooden plaque and a ceremonial flag to honor him on his last day in uniform.
Cross is a native of New Castle and has been a lifelong resident of Henry County. He attended New Castle High School before being hired by the Indiana State Police. He graduated in the 45th Indiana State Police Recruit School in December 1987. Upon graduation, Sgt. Cross was assigned to the Bremen Post and patrolled Elkhart County.
In 1990, he transferred to the Connersville Post, where he patrolled Henry County. In 1999, Cross was promoted to detective and was reassigned to the Gaming Division, where he served until 2003. He then transferred back to the Connersville Post. He was promoted to squad sergeant in 2007 and served as a first-line supervisor responsible for a squad of troopers. In 2010 the Connersville Post was closed and merged with the Pendleton Post.
During his career, Cross served as a field training officer and a crash reconstructionist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.