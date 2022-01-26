ANDERSON — The Anderson Sertoma club is proud to announce it is a recipient of a 2021 Sertoma Club Grant, marking the club’s continued commitment to volunteer service, charitable support, and community leadership in the Anderson area.
Funds from the grant will go to benefit Alternatives Inc. in support of domestic and sexual abuse survivors.
This contribution will go to support flexible financial assistance for domestic and sexual violence survivors. The money will allow things such as security deposits for safe housing, car repairs, child care, assistance with cell phone bills, work clothes, etc.
The funding allows Alternatives Inc. to meet the needs of survivors in their moments of crisis. The staff at Alternatives Inc. provides ongoing case management to help the survivors rebuild their sense of self-worth and increase their self-sufficiency for a peaceful future.
Sertoma is part of the national Sertoma, Inc. family of local civic service clubs. A thriving non-profit service organization that has been in existence for over a century, Sertoma is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss through education support.
To learn more about Alternatives Inc., call 765-643-0200 or visit www.alternativesdv.org. For more information about Sertoma, visit sertoma.org.
