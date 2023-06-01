Seven K-9 teams that completed the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s nine-week K-9 Resource Protection program were recognized during a graduation ceremony held on the south lawn of the Indiana Statehouse.
Graduating teams came from Indiana, Kansas, Oregon and Utah.
At least one K-9 unit serves in each of the 10 Indiana DNR Law Enforcement districts. The Indiana K-9 program is both well respected in the Hoosier state and recognized as one of the nation’s best. In addition to the states represented in this year’s school, Indiana has also helped start and train teams from natural resource agencies in Idaho, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, as well as from the African country of Zambia. The Indiana K-9 program trains teams that serve in Indiana in man-tracking, wildlife detection and article searches. All K-9s are trained to locate white-tailed deer, wild turkey, waterfowl, and ginseng. They may also be trained to locate other species, depending on where in Indiana the handler is stationed.
K-9 teams have been used to find concealed game and firearms, as well as to find shell casings in road hunting and hunting-with-a-spotlight cases. K-9 teams are used to find lost hunters as well as poachers who have tried to hide from officers.