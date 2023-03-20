MUNCIE — Throughout their lives, Hamer and Phyllis Shafer invested significantly in the Muncie community.
Organizations that created opportunities for youth, particularly disadvantaged youth, were close to their hearts. They strongly valued the arts, education, and wellness, and generously gave of their time and money to help grow foundational organizations within our community.
In addition to a donation of $200,000 to the More to Explore capital campaign, the Shafer Foundation is sponsoring six Saturdays with free admission at the Muncie Children’s Museum in 2023.
On Free Saturdays, the museum is open to all visitors free of charge and typically provides special programming, such as musical performances, unique art experiences, and safety education.
The museum’s commitment to providing Free Saturdays directly aligns with the Shafer Foundation’s commitment to funding opportunities for high-need populations.
The More to Explore Campaign has currently raised over $2.6 million with a goal of $3 million.
To donate or learn about the new exhibits that are part of the More to Explore campaign, visit www.moretoexplore.net or contact Kira Childers at kchilders@munciemuseum.com.