PENDLETON — The Art of Friendship is a collaboration between Pendleton Best Buddies Citizens and Pendleton Artists Society, with a goal of bringing awareness to the community about the Best Buddies Citizens chapter and PAS.
Local sponsors provided seed money to get the program started. Last year, four Buddy pairs started working with artists of PAS to create artwork that originally would have been auctioned off at the Artfest; however, due to the cancellation of Artfest in 2020, the pieces will be sold in a silent auction at Gallery 119, which will be held on First Friday, July 2 through Friday, Aug. 6.
Bids may be made in person or by phone. You may also check the PAS website at PASgallery119.org.
Gallery 119 is located at 119 W. State St., Pendleton. Business hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The First Friday event is July 2, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
To become a member of Pendleton Best Buddies Citizens, you must be at least 18 years old, make a one-year commitment and enjoy making friends.
For more information, contact Sue Patton at suemp1@hotmail.
