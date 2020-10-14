MUNCIE — Cornerstone Center for the Arts is planning its seventh annual showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday, Oct. 24. Preshow begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Colonnade Room at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St.
The Old Queen’s Men shadow cast is back for this interactive showing of the cult classic film. The event is made possible with support from the Fabulous Funcie Femmes.
The show will kick off with a pre-event show with doors opening at 6 p.m. including entertainment from The Fabulous Funcie Femmes starting at 6:30 p.m. For $20, ticket holders will enjoy a VIP experience, and a socially distant meet-and-greet with The Old Queen’s Men shadow cast. Limited tickets are available. Day of ticket sales at the door will be $25, while supplies last.
Proceeds will support Cornerstone’s arts education programs and financial aid scholarships.
In accordance with state mandates, masks are required for entry to this event.
Tickets are available in advance online at cornerstonearts.org, at Cornerstone’s second-floor desk, or by calling 765-281-9503.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.