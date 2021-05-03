MUNCIE — Indiana residents and business owners will learn how the federal tax credit of 26% has been extended through 2021 and 2022 for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures and places of business during the next Zoom meeting of Solarize East Central Indiana.
The Zoom meeting sponsored by Solarize ECI, a grassroots community group affiliated with Solarize Indiana, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
The Zoom meeting will involve a 30-minute presentation followed by an hour for questions and answers. There is no charge to attend the Solarize ECI Zoom meeting.
Prior registration is required. The Zoom link for registration, which is free, can be found at https://www.facebook.com/solarizeECI or by sending an email request to Carolyn Vann, cvann@bsu.edu, or John Vann, jvann@bsu.edu, who are co-team leaders of Solarize ECI.
One of the main benefits of working with Solarize ECI and the Indiana Solarize state organization is group pricing that reduces the costs of installing a solar system.
Adding solar panels to structures also permits more energy independence with less exposure to increasing utility bills, Carolyn Vann said. Net metering will be available through June 2022.
Next, adding solar will not increase the owner’s property taxes. The addition of solar has the potential to increase property value, however.
For more information, contact Carolyn Vann at cvann@bsu.edu.
