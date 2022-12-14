BLOOMINGTON — Monroe Lake will host its 10th annual First Day Trail Run and Walk at Fairfax State Recreation Area at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
The noncompetitive event has three distances: 1.3, 2.9 or 3.7 miles, through fields and forested areas. Participants are encouraged to tap the bell and ring in the new year as they cross the finish line.
Registration is available through Dec. 30 at bit.ly/firstdayrun2023 for $15 per person. The first 300 advance registrants will receive an embroidered event patch.
Same-day registration will be from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. for $20 per person, cash or check only. Fairfax State Recreation Area is at 8955-9013 S. Fairfax Road, Bloomington, IN 47401.
This year’s event is co-sponsored by the Indiana Trail Running Association. Proceeds support public events, programs and interpretation at Monroe Lake.
For more information, contact Paynetown Activity Center at Monroe Lake, 812-837-9967, or email Jill Vance at jvance@dnr.IN.gov.