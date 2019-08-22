MUNCIE — Scarevania and Son of Scarevania Haunted Attractions have merged together and will officially be moving to Cornerstone Center for the Arts.
Son of Scarevania was created by Brian Blair at Cornerstone Center for the Arts to serve as a fundraiser for the organization’s arts programs. For the past three years, the attraction has provided the organization with substantial financial support from hundreds of visitors each season.
The all new Scarevania Haunted Attraction will not disappoint. Son of Scarevania will be redesigned and expanded on the top two floors of the former Masonic Temple, making for a one-of-a-kind experience.
Scarevania will open at Cornerstone on Friday, Oct. 11.
For more information about the haunt or Cornerstone’s services, visit cornerstonearts.org.
