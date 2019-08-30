Exchange Club to host awareness conference
ANDERSON — Soroptimist International of Anderson will host its fourth annual “Dream It, Be It,” career awareness conference for seventh-, eighth-, and ninth-grade girls on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Purdue Polytechnic Anderson, 1920 Purdue Parkway. The program aims to give girls the tools they need to achieve their education and career goals. Local female role models will mentor the girls in four roundtable discussions and activities. The girls will learn about setting and achieving goals, balancing stress and overcoming obstacles to success as they look toward college or vocational/training programs and a career.
A panel of female professionals will share their career fields with the girls including a question-and-answer period. Along with the roundtable discussions, attendees will work together in groups to complete STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities. There will also be a tour of the Polytechnic facility. This conference is free and includes a continental breakfast and lunch.
Registration forms are available at many of the county schools. Any girl wishing to attend can also call Chairperson, Julie Morse at 765-623-3566 to get registration information. Space is limited, and the deadline to register is Sept. 10.
