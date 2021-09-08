LOGO21 GOOD MORNING.jpg

PENDLETON — The South Madison Visual Art Show winners were announced at Gallery 119 during their First Friday event Sept. 3. Maria Pichardo judged the event.

The winners were:

• Best In Show: John Silvey, acrylic, “1923”

• Runner-up: Brenda Jarrett, photography,”Memories of Morning”

• Merit Award: John Erwin, drawing, “Reading on a Stump”

• Peoples Choice: Kenny Humphrey, “Mystical Lighthouse.”

The exhibit will remain on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Sept. 28. The gallery is at =119 W. State St., Pendleton.

The exhibit was made possible through the South Madison Community Foundation Arts Fund, which was established by the children of Robert E. and Vinetta A Wills, in honor of their mother. The local Tri Kappa chapter hosts the event.

