PENDLETON — The South Madison Visual Arts Exhibit will be held at the Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
The exhibit is for residents from Fall Creek, Stony Creek, Adams and Green townships. Diane Burrell will be judge for the event on First Friday, Sept. 4, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The public is welcome.
Winning entries will receive $250 for first place; $150, second; and $100, third.
The show will continue during regular business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday Sept. 4-30.
This exhibit was made possible through the South Madison Community Foundation Arts Fund. This fund was established by the children of Robert E. and Vinetta A. Wills, in honor of their mother, Vinetta Aiman Wills, and is hosted by the local Tri Kappa chapter. The purpose of the fund is to recognize persons with artistic talent through monetary reward and public recognition. This adult exhibit is phase two in the implementation of this purpose. The fund has offered monetary awards to winners of the Pendleton Heights High School Senior Art Show for the past 16 years.
Information: 765-778-8444 or southmadisonfoundation.org.
