Art show set for
Sept. 6 to Oct. 2
PENDLETON — The 2019 South Madison Visual Art Show for the townships of Fall Creek, Stony Creek, Adams and Greene will begin Friday, Sept. 6, and continue through Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton.
This exhibit is financed by the South Madison Community Foundation Arts Fund, which was established by the children of Robert E. and Vinetta A. Wills, in honor of their mother and is hosted by the local Tri Kappa chapter.
The purpose of the fund is to recognize people with artistic talent through monetary reward and public recognition. Prize money will be $250 for Best in Show, $150 for second place and $100 for People’s Choice Award.
The public is invited on First Friday, Sept. 6, for hors d’oeuvres and to view the show and meet artists from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Gallery 119. Regular business hours for the gallery are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.