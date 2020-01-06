ANDERSON — Hands of Hope is an Indianapolis-based agency seeking to educate and engage churches in Indiana in the lives of vulnerable children. On Tuesday, Casey Getzin will be speaking about CarePortal, a network of community churches and active individuals seeking to meet tangible needs for families in the community.
The avenue through which families are helped is through the Department of Child Services assessments. CarePortal seeks to help prevent children from being removed from their homes by DCS by providing tangible needs a family may have that affects their ability to provide the needs their children have. As the church community engages in meeting the needs of vulnerable families, positive relationships are built between churches and the community surrounding them.
The Anderson Noon Exchange Club will be meeting at the Exchange Club/Children’s Bureau Family Resource Center, 3047 N. Broadway, this month. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. First-time attendees may attend at no charge. Returning guests and members will pay the $10 lunch charge.
Reservations are required to attend. Call Bonny Clark: 765-617-5912 to make a lunch reservation.
