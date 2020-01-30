ANDERSON — Rotary International will host a speech contest for all high school students with the topic "Rotary Connects The World," Rotary's international motto of the year. This year's deadline has been extended to Feb. 4.
Speeches presented should be standard informational or persuasive; 5-7 minutes in length; memorized (no note cards, outlines, notes, music or props).
Cash prizes are available at the local speech contest for first place, $500; second, $300; and third, $100. It is open to all high school students within Madison County (age 19 and under).
Dress as you would for a job or college interview. Judges will be looking for organization and structure: introduction, preview statement, three main points with at least one piece of evidence, review and conclusion with transitional sentences used throughout to help the flow.
Judging will take place in February with the top three speeches to be presented to the local Rotary Club, in early March at Anderson Country Club. District Speech Contest will be held at ACC on Saturday, April 18.
Winner of local contest must be available to attend and present their winning speech at the district contest in Anderson.
For more information email thonja@flagshipenterprise.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.