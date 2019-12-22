ANDERSON — The local Anderson Noon Rotary Club is again sponsoring a speech contest. Madison County high school students can compete for cash prizes.
This year’s theme is “Rotary Connects The World,” the international Rotary motto of the year.
Speeches presented should be standard informational or persuasive, five to seven minutes in length and should be memorized. No note cards, outlines, notes, music or props can be utilized.
Cash prizes available at the local speech contest are $500 for first, $300 for second and $100 for third.
Dress to impress, as you would for a job or college interview. Judges will be looking for organization and structure: introduction, preview statement, three main points with at least one piece of evidence, review and conclusion with transitional sentences used throughout to help the flow.
Deadline to register is Jan. 20.
Judging will take place in February 2020, with the top three speeches to be presented to the local Rotary Club at Anderson Country Club in early March 2020. The district speech contest to will be at Anderson Country Club on Saturday, April 18.
The winner of the local contest must be available to attend and present their winning speech at the district contest. Additional cash prizes will be awarded at the district event.
To register, e-mail to thonja@flagshipenterprise.org. Include your name, grade level, high school name in Madison County, date of birth, email, address and a phone number.
