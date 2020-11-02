NEW CASTLE — The Henry County Republican Club will host its 24th annual speech contest for high school students on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at Henry County Republican Headquarters, 1325 Broad St., New Castle. Students wanting to compete virtually may do so at the beginning of the contest.
Any student in grades 7-12 in public, private, or home schools, who is a Henry County resident, is eligible to compete. Republican affiliation is not required. This year’s topic is: How can I as a teen help my community and Indiana to recover from the pandemic?
The maximum time limit is five minutes per speech. There is no minimum time. Time signals will be provided. A panel of three out-of-county judges will preside.
Awards are as follows: champion, $100; runner-up, $75; third place, $50.
To register, contact Betsy Mills, 765-748-9483 or betsymills@gmail.com or Nate LaMar, 765-836-5401 or NateLaMar@cs.com with your name, grade, school and phone number.
Registration deadline is Nov. 11.
