MITCHELL — Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park will close for major renovation beginning Nov. 13. Reopening is expected in the first quarter of 2024.
The 73-room inn is structurally sound but needs significant work that requires extended closure of the entire facility, including Millstone Dining Room, conference facilities and overnight lodging.
The project’s base budget is $10 million, with funding coming from state money to address deferred maintenance at Indiana state parks and other Department of Natural Resources properties.
The primary goal of the project is to modernize all mechanical systems while retaining the historic, natural look and feel of the public spaces and guest rooms. The work includes replacing water lines, fire alarms, sprinklers and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
The project also includes installing new windows and doors, making accessibility upgrades as well as making additional guest room furnishing and bathroom upgrades, and replacing the existing swimming pool with a splash pad.
