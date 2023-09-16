MITCHELL — The Gamma Epsilon Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa, Inc. will host its 56th annual Candlelight Tour of Spring Mill State Park’s Pioneer Village on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 4 to 9 p.m.
In mid-1800s attire, Tri Kappa members and their families, along with Spring Mill employees and volunteers, will reenact pioneer life by occupying the houses and buildings of the village.
The tour will include music by traditional bands. Tri Kappa members will sell concession and food items in the Carriage House, and beans and cornbread will be sold from the Sheeks House.
Visitors are asked to bring a flashlight because it will be dark when they return to their vehicles. Buses will shuttle visitors from the Lakeview Activity Center and campground parking lots to the village thanks to a grant from Lawrence County Tourism.
Park entrance fees of $7 for in-state vehicles and $9 for out-of-state vehicles apply for this event.
Tri Kappa is a statewide sorority that supports many community projects. The tour is a popular kickoff event for the Persimmon Festival in Mitchell.
For more information on this and other upcoming events at Spring Mill State Park, call 812-849-3534 or email cprewitt@dnr.IN.gov.
Spring Mill State Park is at 3333 State Road 60 East, Mitchell.