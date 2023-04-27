MITCHELL — Spring Mill State Park will host its first Village Wine Tasting Experience on Saturday, April 29, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in its Pioneer Village.
Four wineries will offer drinks at the event: French Lick Winery, Hunters Ridge Winery from Salem, Carousel Winery from Mitchell, and Monkey Hollow Winery from St. Meinrad. Products from the wineries will be available for cash purchase.
In addition to the wine tasting, there will be appetizers, music, interpretive programs, photo opportunities, and other activities.
Advance registration is required and can be made by stopping by the Spring Mill office or calling 812-849-3534 between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily. Cost is $20, and payment must be made at the time of registration. The park entrance fee of $7 for in-state vehicles and $9 for out of state vehicles applies. All attendees must present their ID at the time of arrival. The last day to register is April 25.
For more information on the event, contact Colletta Prewitt, interpretive naturalist, at 812-849-3534 or cprewitt@dnr.IN.gov.